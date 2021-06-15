MANSFIELD, La. – Trail rides and special events will go on in DeSoto Parish while a committee studies changes to the permitting process.
Police jurors voted 6 to 5 during a special meeting Tuesday not to put a temporary moratorium on the events despite problems that happened during the Big W Trail Ride Saturday in Grand Cane.
The vote came after almost two hours of comments from Grand Cane residents and trail ride organizers.
But before the discussion began, a five-minute video was shown to the capacity crowd in the Police Jury room. It was a compilation of sheriff’s deputies’ body cameras and patrol unit dash cams from Saturday.
The video showed droves of people parked and walking down Blunt Mill Road then showed the crowded event site at the Whitaker’s property at Andy Lane. It also captured the moment when deputies arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at deputies then showed the crowd running when a shot rang out.
That shot injured a man, whom deputies had to physically carry out of the event site because an ambulance was unable to get to the property. The man was put into a patrol car then driven to an awaiting ambulance.
Authorities estimate upwards of 7,000 people were scattered from the event site into the village of Grand Cane, where there were reports of trespassing on private property and property damage. Event organizers countered; however, the crowd wasn’t more than 4,000, with the figure based on the number of armbands that were sold at the gate.
The Rev. Fredrick Fuller, who is involved with other trail rides, said what happened Saturday does not represent the true trail rides. The rides started as a family event but have changed.
“This is not us,” he said.
Missy Lawrence, who lives on Blunt Mill Road, said she and neighbors were not calling for an end to special events, only a temporary stop until permits are put in place. The Police Jury’s current permit simply requires the applicant to pay a $250 fee for receipt of a permit for a 10-day event.
It’s up to the organizers to keep the unruly people out, she said.
Grand Cane Mayor Marshal Richardson complained about a lack of communication. She was unaware the trail ride was taking place, saying “we were blindsided.”
Alderman Clayton Davis told how he had to turn his head when he saw a car full of women parked across the street from his home get out and one pulled down her pants to urinate. His son, who lives two blocks away, said one woman walked up to his home and asked if he would take $60 to babysit her three kids while she walked to the trail ride.
“What happened in front of me was wrong,” Davis said.
Big W Trail Ride organizer Wendell Whitaker admitted their event has outgrown their family property. He apologized and asked anyone in Grand Cane who had property damage to contact him.
Collis Boyd and Xavier Foster, who also have trail rides, added their apologizes to Grand Cane residents. Boyd said some of the trail rides have turned into “gangster events,” but he asked police jurors not to punish those who are trying to provide something fun for friends and family.
More apologies came from Andre Wilson, president of the Northwest Trail Riders Association.
“That’s not us,” he said of what happened Saturday.
He also asked police jurors not to take the trail rides away. “We will fix it. … We don’t want those people anyway,” he said of the “outsiders” who are disrupting their events.
Another Grand Cane property owner, Tammy Kennedy, agreed that she and her neighbors were not there to calling for an end to trail rides, only the illegal activity. She briefly told how the trail ride crowd came onto their family property, urinated in the yard, peeped in windows, left clothing and syringes.
Some were critical of Sheriff Jayson Richardson, who told KTBS Monday none of his deputies volunteered to work a security detail for the trail ride because of the increasing violence associated with the events. So, Richardson explained he is not obligated to provide security for a private, money-making event.
He said he will not make his deputies work an event they do not feel safe working. The events, he said, have gone from family friend to “out-of-control,” and proper policies need to be put in place to govern future ones.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe told KTBS Monday if the panel did not vote to put a moratorium in place, then he would consider calling a state of emergency. Some jurors during the meeting challenged Roe’s authority to declare the situation an emergency. After the meeting, Roe said the vote will stand.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington wanted to put a moratorium on the special events with attendance of over 500 for 45 days to give time for his Policies/Procedures Committee to come up with guidelines for special events permits. He said he has copies of ordinances from other parishes as examples.
“This will affect every event,” he said.
But his motion didn’t come up for a vote after Police Juror Thomas Jones offered an alternate motion to let the events continue while the study process gets underway.
Voting against a moratorium were Thomas Jones, Richard Fuller, Ernel Jones, Jeri Burrell, Rodriguez Ross and Keith Parker. Voting for it were Kennington, Dewayne Mitchell, Jimmy Holmes Reggie Roe and Greg Baker.
“We shouldn’t spoil what’s been working,” Ernel Jones said.
Burrell said changes need to be made but for it to work some will have to make sacrifices.
Baker said the Police Jury is back to where it was in 2019 when problems with the excessive crowds at some of the trail rides began surfacing. There are people attending the events who “y’all don’t want but I don’t know how we as a Police Jury can stop them,” he said.
Mitchell asked for a show of hands of those in the audience who have upcoming trail rides or other events scheduled. Three said they did, but said their crowds were expected to be about 400 to 600.
Richardson said there are three events this weekend -- two trail rides and a car show. Another largescale trail ride is being advertised for the July 4th weekend.