MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will give voters yet another chance to financially support the animal shelter.
The Police Jury voted Monday night to put a 1-mill property tax proposition on the March ballot, with proceeds dedicated to operations of the shelter and for mosquito spraying. It’s too late to add it to the Dec. 10 ballot.
Four previous attempts to get a tax passed have been narrowly defeated in past elections. However, animal services Director Barbie Higginbotham told police jurors Monday she feels those failures were due to incomplete information being supplied to voters.
“There is a lot more support … and understanding of what the shelter does,” Higginbotham said.
The Police Jury funds the shelter from within its general fund budget. But some police jurors want it to stand on its own financially with tax support.
A 1-mill tax will generate about $751,000 annually. For a property owner with 600 acres, that means an approximate $22 a year, Police Juror Reggie Roe said.
Police Juror Jimmy Holmes offered an alternate funding method, suggesting jurors should consider a parcel fee like a lot of the fire districts have. Police Juror Greg Baker said that process would require legislative action then voter approval, meaning it would be late next year before it could be considered. He also added it’s hard to enforce.
Following the last tax proposition failure last year, the future of the shelter was in question as some police jurors were for defunding its operations. However, a show of community support instead led to only cutbacks in the budget.
But also tied to the animal shelter budget is mosquito spraying. The Police Jury has cut that from the budget for the past two years.
Parish Administrator Michael Norton said it would cost the Police Jury a little less than $150,000 to hire a company to do mosquito spraying.
Norton told jurors the animal control facility is needed to a certain capacity because the parish has laws in place concerning animal control. Closing the facility would create a liability for the Police Jury because of those laws. And even if the parish got rid of its laws, there are state laws to consider that puts the responsibility on the parish governing body.
Higginbotham said the non-profit BFF of DeSoto Animal Services would be helping to get the right information out about why the tax is needed. The organization of volunteers already regularly holds fundraisers to provide additional revenue for the shelter.
Other support has also come in recent weeks from volunteers with paint brushes and strong arms. Volunteers responded to a request to help liven up the shelter by painting animal scenes on the windows. And employees from a local oil and gas company also spent time building shelving and organizing.
In other matters Monday, the Police Jury:
- Announced that on Aug. 15 the Police Jury will consider calling an election to ask voters to renew the parish road tax.
- Approved an appeal of the Friends of NRA to hold its banquet on Aug. 6 in the 4-H Center. The special event permit was initially denied because it was submitted late.
- Delayed until next month the proposed employment of a fifth road permit officer after some police jurors asked for more information about scheduling and overtime.
- Heard a report from Norton about plans of Pattern Energy to build an approximate $350 million converter station on 40 acres in Longstreet and add 40 to 50 miles of transmission lines across the parish. The project will be a boost to the tax base to compensate for some of the loss that will come with the closure of the CLECO power plant, Norton said.
- Discussed the possibility of dedicating excess sales tax collected for the jail and solid waste funds to debt service on construction of the new detention center and sheriff’s office. The excess revenue is projected to reach $964,000, which would fall just shy of the Police Jury’s commitment to pay $1.2 million annually for its portion of the detention center costs. The project is still awaiting state fire marshal approval before it can go out for bid, possibly later this year.
- Amended the budget by $300,000 to add to the $200,000 already budgeted to cover the Police Jury’s portion of its match to a federal $2 million grant to build a new road at the I-49 Industrial Park.
- Agreed to let the district attorney, as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, settle a payment to a company hired to disassemble and reassemble an A-7 airplane for static display at the airport. The original bid did not include transportation fees, which some police jurors questioned.
- Gave permission to DeSoto Fire District No. 1 to hold a tax renewal election on Dec. 10.
- Appointed Ricky Cash to the DeSoto EMS Board and Marvin Jackson to the DeSoto Parish Tourism Commission.
- Voted to remove speed bumps from Daw Road.