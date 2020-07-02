MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish School District today released a general plan for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
There are two options parents may select:
- A 100% virtual, online learning option: The virtual classrooms will be managed by the students’ teachers from their school site. The material, content, activities, and assessments will be identical to what students experience in the physical classroom.
- A hybrid learning model with a blend of part-time instruction in the school building two days each week and interactive virtual instruction the remaining days of the week: (Monday and Wednesday - “A” Day; Tuesday and Thursday - “B” Day; Friday - 100% virtual for all students).
An important note is if the state moves to Phase 3 of the COVID-9 reopening prior to the first day of school on Aug. 5 then DeSoto Parish Schools will utilize the hybrid A/B schedule until Aug. 17.
"We would then transition to all in attendance (other than those that have chosen the 100% virtual option), with recommended static group setting where students would complete virtual learning assignments within a classroom in the school building," according to a district statement.
All virtual meetings and assignments/assessments will be required for all students in both options. Students will be expected to engage daily with their teachers either through written communication, assignment submissions and/or Google conferencing.
Regularly held virtual office hours will be available to provide academic and technical support. And academic feedback will be provided on a regular basis and grades will be assigned.
Parents who choose the 100% virtual, online learning option must complete an application at the following Virtual Learning Application link.
This form should be completed by July 15. Any students without a completed form by then will be assigned to the hybrid setting.
A student’s selection of full virtual instruction is for a 9-week period and may not be changed unless approved by the principal and/or director.
"We believe the back to school models ... best addresses a safe and responsible reopening to our schools that ensures high-quality student learning," the district states.
For questions, email us at questions@desotopsb.com.