MANSFIELD, La. -- A DeSoto Parish School Board member is behind bars, accused by his wife of grabbing her by the throat during a domestic dispute Sunday at their home in Stanley, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Coday Johnston, 37, was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. Bond is not yet set.
Johnston is in his third term as the District 6 board member. His term expires Dec. 31.
The charge he's accused of is a felony, which would require resignation from public office upon conviction.