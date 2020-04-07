MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish School Board member whose dedication to the education of children for almost 40 years has died.
L.J. Mayweather Jr., of Mansfield, who was also a DeSoto Parish pastor, passed away Tuesday afternoon. Fellow board member Neil Henderson said Mayweather was being treated for COVID-19.
Mayweather was hospitalized last week and released. He went back into the hospital this week.
“He sounded so good when I talked to him,” Henderson said, adding in typical fashion Mayweather said he would be OK and to not worry about him.
Mayweather, first elected in 1980, served District 11 proudly. Many of those years, he served as a board officer, including president of DeSoto Parish School Board.
“L.J. set the standards when it came to representing his constituents. I am blessed to have served with him for over 30 years," said fellow board member Donnie Dufour.
Recently, when asked what his favorite part of serving as a board member was, Mayweather said, “As a School Board member, I am able to serve the people. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being a part of making a difference with our wonderful school system.”
Mayweather was involved in numerous civic and community organizations and activities, as well as pastoring several local churches throughout the years.
“Rev. Mayweather was the happiest when he was out in his community. He was a fine example for all board members. I will miss him greatly,” said board President Bobby Boyd.
Mayweather was always ready at a moment's notice to help a friend or anyone else in need.
“Rev. Mayweather was a true example of a servant leader,” said DeSoto Superintendent Clay Corley. “Because of his longevity and steadfast leadership, his impact will be felt for years to come. Our lives are richer for having known him.”
Mayweather is the second local public official to die in less than a week of COVID-19. Caddo Parish School Board member Lloyd Thompson, who also headed up the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, died Saturday. His funeral service was held today.