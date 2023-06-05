Coday Johnston

MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish School Board member entered a plea in DeSoto District Court last week in connection with a domestic dispute involving his wife that happened last year.

Coday Johnston, 38, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery. It’s a misdemeanor offense, meaning it does not require Johnston to resign from elected office.

He was sentenced to pay a fine, court fees and probation costs. 

Johnston informed friends, family and supporters of his guilty plea via a social media post.

He told KTBS: “This was just a matter to close the door on what had already happened. It allows my family and I to move forward without anything looming over our heads.”

Johnson was arrested in March 2022 after his wife accused him of grabbing her by the throat during a domestic dispute in their home in Stanley.

He’s in his fourth term as the District 6 School Board member, having been re-elected last fall. Johnston is serving as the board’s president this year.

Additionally, Johnston is an announced candidate for DeSoto Parish tax assessor. The election is Oct. 14.

