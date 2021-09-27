MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish School Board is launching a national initiative to entice more Black males into the classroom as educators.
Call Me MiSTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) was founded by Clemson University educators to address the critical shortage of minority male teachers. The program is in 19 colleges within South Carolina and eight other colleges across the nation, including Grambling State University and Northwestern State University.
GSU and NSU are partnering with the school district to help DeSoto Parish's "Aspiring MiSTERS" gain experiences that will enable them to transition from high school into one of the Call Me MiSTER programs at GSU or NSU.
"We are convinced by the results we have seen at Clemson University, Northwestern State University and Grambling State University that the time has come for us to be the change that we would like to see in our schools and communities," Superintendent Clay Corley and Administration Director Lillie Giles said jointly Monday in a news release.
Call Me MiSTER will be introduced from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mansfield High School. George Nouflin, an associate professor of education at GSU, will provide an overview and answer questions.
Also, GSU MISTERS will share their journey to becoming future educators as they network with DeSoto's Aspiring MiSTERS.
"We know that the next generation of educators are currently in the classrooms of our middle and high schools today. Therefore, our goal is to make connections with African-American male students who demonstrate an interest in a career in education as early as possible with an end goal of guiding them on the path to becoming teachers - beginning in high school and extending through college and into the profession," Corley and Giles said.
They added: "We believe this initiative is a Win Win for our African American male students, our community and school district."