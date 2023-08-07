MANSFIELD, La. -- Taxpayers in two DeSoto Parish school districts will have big decisions to make this fall as the School Board is asking for money to fund construction of a new school and cover extensive renovation and expansion of existing facilities.
The biggest price tag is in North DeSoto's District 2. The board is proposing a $130 million project to build a new high school and repurpose and expand the other buildings.
In the Logansport district, the proposal is much less -- at $23 million -- to reconfigure the campus to limit access points, along with renovating the football stadium.
Voters have three months to mull the proposals. Both will appear on the Nov. 18 ballot.
District leaders say the improvements are aimed at addressing the evolving needs of both communities.
Enrollment projections over the next five years are pushing the plan for a new high school in Stonewall, where continued growth is fueled by newly constructed and proposed subdivisions.
The School Board already owns land for the new high school. It was purchased years ago adjacent to the current campus.
District leaders are calling the new high school a state-of-the-art facility. It will included a performing arts and career and technical education wings and an event center to house competition gymnasium.
Upgrades and expansion of the current football stadium will include a new turf football field, an indoor multipurpose facility for turf sports and auxiliaries such as band, cheer, dance line and JROTC. A baseball/softball complex and wrestling training facility round out the new structures.
Once the new high school is built, the current building will be repurposed to accommodate grades six through eight. The lower elementary will be expanded and renovated to provide for more PK classrooms and multi-use spaces for additional support services. Then the middle school will be renovated for fourth and fifth grade students.
Officials say the campus improvements will result in new traffic patterns to alleviate traffic congestion that happens in the mornings and afternoons as well during major events.
District leaders have already put pen to paper to give property owners an idea of what $130 million spread over 20 years will cost hem. The exact number depends on the value of the home, but for one valued at $300,000 with a homestead exemption of $75,000, the increase from the current 3.6-mill assessment to 34 mills would result in an annual increase of $684 or $57 a month.
In Logansport, the bond proposal is focused on safety, security and modernization of current facilities. Safety and security upgrades are needed to limit access points to the school and create better access control, school officials said. To accomplish that, a central corridor will be created.
The plan includes a complete renovation of the football stadium, parts of which were built in 1952 and moved to the current location in 1995. The plan also creates a new space for the marching band by renovating an existing space that is larger, better for sound, and closer to the field, and provides upgrades to the current gymnasium.
The potential cost to taxpayers in District 1 has been estimated at $144.38 a year or $12.03 a month. That's for someone with a $200,000 home and the standard homestead exemption. The millage would increase from the current 1.6 mills to 13.15 mills.