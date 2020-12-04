MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto School Board members are moving forward with construction of a new district office after the plan was put on hold almost a decade ago.
The board voted unanimously Thursday night to accept the low bid of $6.8 million submitted by Boggs & Poole of Bossier City. The project will begin in early 2021 with an anticipated completion date in the summer of 2022.
“We are pleased to be able to finally make this project a reality. We are very blessed with tremendous facilities across the district and are fortunate that we will now be able to include a state-of-the-art central office facility that will serve the district well for many years to come”, said Superintendent Clay Corley. “The new building will serve to increase efficiency in communication between departments as well as allow for meeting space that is not available in the current Central Office."
Taxpayers won't have to hand over more money for the project. The money is already in the bank.
Excess sales tax revenue during the plush Haynesville Shale years more than a decade ago prompted the board in February 2011 to set aside $10 million for the construction project. It wasn't long after that, however, that sales tax revenue began a sharp decline during an economic downturn. But the money remained dedicated for districtwide capital projects and allowed the board to revisit the plan.
The new facility will be constructed on U.S. Highway 171 in Mansfield. The district already owns the land since it was once part of the Mansfield Elementary School site. The property was abandoned for many years before the highway was realigned and split it on either side. A school bus maintenance and food service facility sits on the west side.
The building will house staff from the current Media Center, Special Services, and Central Office facilities under one roof. All three of the existing facilities are in need of extensive repairs, renovations and upgrades due to age, district officials said.
“As we began to look at the current needs of the district, we found that there would be no better time to move forward than now. We are fortunate to have a very conducive climate for new construction and are looking forward to doing our part to help stimulate our economy by utilizing local contractors and laborers on this project whenever possible,” said Board President Bobby Boyd.