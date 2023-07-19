MANSFIELD, La. – Construction of a new high school in Stonewall and improvement to the campus in Logansport are projects DeSoto Parish voters could see on their ballot this fall.
DeSoto School Board members will vote at their Aug. 3 meeting whether to call bond elections in North DeSoto’s District 1 and Logansport’s District 2.
The capital improvements are planned to address the evolving needs of both communities “while continuing to provide exceptional educational experiences for our students,” Superintendent Clay Corley said.
Details of the proposals are still being worked on. No architectural renderings have been created.
Also still being discussed is the amount of the bond issue that will be put before taxpayers. A dollar figure for the construction projects is being finalized.
The School Board will share more information in the coming weeks before the board meeting. Plans will also be made available on social media platforms and the district’s website, Corley said.
In general, though, a new high school is the largest undertaking in the North DeSoto district. The building is needed to support continued growth in the Stonewall and Frierson areas, school leaders said.
That would prompt reconfiguration at the two elementary schools and middle school on the campus to free classroom space there, too.
Expanding access for students in creative and performing arts, career and technical education, athletics and other extracurricular activities, as well as improving traffic flow and parking across the entire campus, also are eyed for the district.
In Logansport, the bond proposal will focus on student safety, security and modernization by re-configuring the school’s centerpiece building. Greater access control is the goal, Corley said.
Upgrades to the football stadium, gymnasium, band hall and other areas are among the suggested enhancements.
If the School Board approves calling the election, both propositions will be on the November ballot.