MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish School Board will hold a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to fill a vacancy on the board.
The vacancy in District 11 was created with the April 7 death of longtime school board member L.J. Mayweather Jr., 74, of Mansfield. He died of complications from COVID-19.
Mayweather's wife, Rosie, will be nominated to fill her late husband's seat on an interim basis. An election to fill the remainder of Mayweather's term will be held Nov. 3.
Mayweather was elected to the board in 1980. He served in various leadership positions during his lengthy tenure on the board.
He also was a minister and was the pastor of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, Old Zion Baptist Church in Grand Cane and Morning Glory Baptist Church in Mansfield. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar and did so for many years with the Spiritual Wonders and The Chosen Gospel Singers.
The board meeting will be held be held virtually, with board members participating by telephone conference.