LOGANSPORT, La. - A DeSoto Parish mother was left speechless when she saw the Stanley High School graduation photos in front of campus.
“It was tears of happiness and sadness,” said Alicia Norwood.
Front and center at SHS is Alicia’s son Bryce Norwood. Bryce passed away of pediatric cancer on Valentine’s Day in 2008. Bryce had just turned six. He would have graduated this May with the rest of his class. '
Alicia said after Bryce passed, the school always found a way to include him.
"It left me speechless in the moment. I know throughout everything that is going on, a lot of seniors aren't sure when they’re going to graduate. In my heart, I want to see them have that moment. I knew when they walk across that stage, part of Bryce will walk across that stage, too," added Norwood.
People are also "adopting seniors" online, sending gift cards or baskets. When someone asked about adopting Bryce, Alicia asked that their gift be a donation to the “Living Life for Bryce” foundation. It benefits families battling childhood cancer.