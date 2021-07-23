MANSFIELD, La. - In preparation for back to school season, Desoto Parish schools released a message Friday from Superintendent Clay Corley as well as updated COVID-19 guidelines as the Delta Variant spreads rapidly.
According to Corley, students will be returning to school for in-person learning on Aug. 4.
In his message, Corley said in part, "We understand the presence of COVID-19 continues to exist, and expect that positive cases may be brought to school and the workplace from time to time. However, we believe that compliance with guidelines will help prevent an infectious spread and ensure that our schools can stay operational throughout the school year."
