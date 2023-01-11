MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office next week will launch a vehicle decal allowing first responders to quickly identify that the occupants inside may have special needs and respond accordingly.
The decals identify "Friends of the Sheriff" and will be available beginning Tuesday at the sheriff's office in Mansfield.
It's no secret Sheriff Jayson Richardson has a special place in his heart for those in the community who have special needs. Since he's taken office, Richardson has created the Bringing Joye program, an initiative inspired by his Aunt Joye Malone that provides special events throughout the year for the special needs community, and has included a form on the sheriff's office app where families with special needs relatives can provide their address so that first responders are aware if responding to that home in an emergency.
Those who pick up a "Friends of the Sheriff" decal will be asked to provide a license plate number and home address that will be included in the dispatch system as well.
"In the event of an accident or encounter, first responders can quickly recognize (both visually and through our systems) that there may be a person with autism, (Down Syndrome), dementia, hearing impairment, PTSD, etc., in the vehicle, and they may respond accordingly. This helps all parties on scene better approach, assist, and serve those individuals in nearly any situation," said Public Relations Deputy Mark Pierce.
While the decals are only available at the main office now, their availability soon will be expanded to the Stonewall and Logansport substations.
Contact Pierce at mpierce@dpso.org for additional information.