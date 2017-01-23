A DeSoto Parish fifth-grader is given a new dog to love, thanks to the sheriff.
11-year-old Jeremiah Eckles found a new best friend in Cricket - that is the name he is keeping for his new pet.
Jeremiah says his last dog was run over when the deputies were on a high-speed chase a couple weeks ago.
When Jeremiah filled in Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle on his loss, the sheriff got to work to make the young boy happy again.
"I'm really amazed and stunned that they got the dog," Eckles said.
Jeremiah has a furry friend to love, and Cricket now has a home to go to. She was adopted from the DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter.