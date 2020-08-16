STANLEY, La. -- A DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputy was shot and injured early Sunday morning after being ambushed on a call in the Stanley community, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Deputy Gabe Whitaker II sustained a non-life threatening wound to the shoulder. He's been treated and released from a local hospital. The other deputy was not injured
Richardson identified the shooter as Jeff Booker, a Stanley man who has a history of drug abuse and mental issues.
"We've been dealing with him for years and years," Richardson said.
Whitaker expressed his appreciation to those who assisted him in a social media post. He also offered advice to fellow law enforcement officers.
"To everyone in my line of work, I cannot stress enough that COMPLACENCY KILLS. Never get comfortable and complacent on the job. The good Lord above spared me as it’s obvious he has a bigger plan for me. Huge shoutout to my brothers on scene on with me this morning removing me from a bad situation and providing the aid needed. We never know how close we are as a family until we need one another," he wrote.
Booker, who was armed with a shotgun, fired upon the two deputies around 5 a.m. as they arrived at his home on Booker Loop, which is off U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley, Richardson said. Deputies responded to a report from Booker that someone who was armed was trying to attack him.
The deputies exchanged gunfire with Booker after he began firing at them, but he was not hit.
Louisiana State Police is taking over the investigation. They were in the process at mid-morning of booking Booker into the DeSoto Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Additional charges may be added, Richardson said.