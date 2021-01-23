MANSFIELD, La - The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to remind neighbors of a way to help them better assist you. Through the DPSO smartphone app, you can make DPSO aware of people with special needs, whether it's you or someone living with you.
This can be accessed by downloading the "DPSO" app in your app store. Opening the app and selecting "submit a tip" and then “special needs awareness."
This feature allows you to provide details to help deputies identify a person with special needs, as well as any information about their disability to help deputies ensure their safety.
The information is used when they are dispatched, alerting them if a person with disabilities lives at that location. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said it's important information to have in case of an emergency. He said they are hoping it becomes a standard across law enforcement.