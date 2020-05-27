DESOTO PARISH, La. - The DeSoto Parish School System is working hard to prevent students from the summer slide. It’s providing opportunities to keep students sharp and teach them some responsibility at the same time.
Many school systems have asked students to return district property, such as chrome books back to campus since the school year ended.
But DeSoto Parish Schools is giving its students the option to continue borrowing technology during the summer months.
Superintendent Clay Corley said they offer a lot of summer learning opportunities, especially for those with disabilities.
Corley added, it would have been a waste of time to make students return their Chromebooks just to reissue them at the beginning of the next school year.
"We still are unsure what degree we will return to in August. We want to leave that option on the table, should it be a virtual format,” said Corley. “We have contingency plans for lost or stolen items. This also creates a sense of responsibility and that's something we value here in DeSoto."
Superintendent Corley said he will present a plan for the 2020-2021 school year at the next board meeting on June 4th. He hopes to get it approved early July.