LOGANSPORT, La. – A DeSoto teenager has died and his two high school friends were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 at Natural Gas Road, which is east of Logansport.
The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Seth Sloan, who was the front seat passenger in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two occupants, who are also teenagers, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport for treatment.
The three teens are members of the newly organized football team at Central School, a private school in Grand Cane.