MANSFIELD, La. -- Only 11 percent of the parish's registered voters decided the fate of a quarter-cent sales tax on Saturday's ballot. Their decision: No.
According to complete but unofficial results, 995 voters, or 56%, voted against the proposal, while 773 voted for it.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury asked for the sales tax, instead of a property tax, to have a dedicated source of income for animal shelter operations. Multiple attempts at getting voter approval for a property tax in recent years also failed.
And while the animal shelter was the initial and most promoted recipient of the tax proceeds, the Police Jury expanded the proposition to include other items, such as returning mosquito control spraying and even providing funding for non-profit organization requests.
The proposition additionally also stated some of the money would be spent on debt retirement, even though the Police Jury has no debt to retire. There was hope, though, to explore possible funding through the tax proceeds for road construction across the parish.
The tax was first estimated to generate about $2 million annually. But that was upped to about $3 million because of the bump in sales tax collections across the parish in recent months. Sales tax collections were up last year, too, with increased oil and gas activity getting most of the credit.
Police jurors had not set in stone how to divvy up the anticipated revenue; however, the majority was not going toward animal shelter operations.
There was some confusion among voters on election day. The city of Mansfield was excluded from the tax since it is already at its sales tax limit. But some voters living in the city were not aware they were ineligible to vote and had to be turned away from the polls.
The animal shelter is fully funded for 2023.