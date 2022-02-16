MANSFIELD, La. -- The bearded bunch at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has once again put its whiskers into action.
For a second month, deputies donated money from their own pockets toward a charitable cause in exchange for being able to sport a beard while on duty.
Last month, the DeSoto Animal Shelter was the recipient of the donated funds. This month it's Faith and Fostering.
Faith and Fostering serves homless adults ages 18 to 24 by providing housing and basic needs. Community volunteers provide support to ensure their success.
Their motto: "Faith and Fostering believes that every young person should feel safe & supported when entering adulthood."
The organization recently put out a call for volunteers to provide transportation for the young adults to and from work, school or appointments. Call 318-422-2475 or send a message if interested.
Today, Sheriff Jayson Richardson was flanked by numerous bearded deputies to present a check for $1,000 to Christi Robinson and Barbara Lewis, representatives with Faith and Fostering.
"We are grateful for all the wonderful work this organization provides to DeSoto Parish, and the compassion in which they lead with. You can find more info about Faith and Fostering by searching their name on Facebook," public relations Deputy Mark Pierce said.
Richardson will pick a new local charity to send donations to next month.