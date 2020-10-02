MANSFIELD, La. -- Early childhood programs at two DeSoto Parish schools have attained the highest rating possible -- excellent.
North DeSoto Lower Elementary joined the list for the 2019-20 school year with "considerable growth in all areas," and the pre-kindergarten program at Stanley High School maintained its "excellent rating" earned in 2018-19, according to an annual report by the Louisiana Department of Education.
Mansfield Elementary and Logansport High School each earned a rating of "high proficient," which is the second highest rating. Each site has shown overall growth for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the report.
“DeSoto is proud of the growth we have seen across the district. We would like to applaud the teachers, support staff, and administrators who make these high-quality experiences possible for the early learners of DeSoto," Superintendent Clay Corley said.
Louisiana School Finder houses the Early Childhood Performance Profiles in an effort to inform the public of the quality of learning experiences available to children and assist families in making informed choices regarding childcare. The ratings reported in the profiles are assigned based on observations conducted with the CLASS instrument that measures emotional support, organization and academic experiences through teacher-child interactions.
Although CLASS observations for the 2019-2020 school year were incomplete, DOE recognized a considerable amount of growth and wanted to offer districts the ability to choose the 2019-2020 score if desired or maintain the prior year’s rating.
“Thank you to the parents who have entrusted us to serve your precious children,” said Bridget Flanders, student learning supervisor. "DeSoto Parish School Board recognizes the importance of the impact universal PreK has on our future, serving over 250 students each year."