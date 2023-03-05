MANSFIELD, La. – A company wants to partner with the DeSoto Police Jury to build a multi-million dollar waste recycling and processing center unmatched in the United States.
John Sutherlin, University of Louisiana Monroe chief innovation and research officer, said New York-based Upland Road wants to build a with SMART Center with a turnkey price of anywhere from $750 million to $900 million. It would divert about 85 percent of the waste stream at the Mundy Landfill and convert it into usable products.
Sutherlin said the facility would save air space at the landfill, increase revenue for the parish and allow the companies to sell the products to existing markets. Approximately 250 to 350 temporary construction jobs would be created along with 400 to 600 permanent jobs.
“This thing would be privately driven, not dependent on state or federal funds,” Sutherlin told police jurors during a recent Solid Waste Committee workshop.
There would be no upfront costs to the parish and a contract could be written to require the company to post a bond to cover any cleanup costs should the project go under.
DeSoto police jurors are so intrigued with the idea that at Monday’s Solid Waste Committee meeting the members will be asked to approve a resolution allowing parish Administrator Michael Norton to begin negotiations with Upland Road.
Sutherlin estimates it could take anywhere from 2-1/2 to 3 years from contract signing to get the facility built and operational. The interim would be spent training a workforce. And to do that will require partnerships with area technical colleges and universities.
Sutherlin, who is facilitating the project on behalf of Upland Road, said he visited the area five years ago but the economics then were not good enough to capture the value of what is needed to make a facility successful.
“Mundy Landfill is arguable the best run landfill in the state,” said Sutherlin, who complimented the personnel, site set-up and relatively new landfill manager David O’Mary.
Sutherlin said the proposed project would take existing, proven recycling technologies – nothing experimental -- and put them under one roof. But it would be unlike a typical recycling center.
“Nothing against recycling centers,” but they don’t typically make any money, don’t create jobs and are a net cost to the parish, Sutherlin said.
The Police Jury would continue to collect its collection fees on the full tonnage delivered to the landfill. But the proposed facility – that would be built on separate property eyed nearby – would then take up to 85 percent for its use while the rest will be buried on site as it is now.
“You can continue to collect gates fees at the same rate you are and not deplenish one of your most valuable assets -- and that is your landfill,” Sutherlin said.
“That’s no cost to the parish?” President Rodriguez Ross asked.
“That’s right,” said Sutherlin.
“I’m not asking anything in terms of money. Not one nickel. Nothing more than a commitment to provide other than what you are doing now -- your waste stream,” Sutherlin said.
But Upland Road and R2 Rentals are not the only ones eyeing the landfill as a revenue source. Last year, Paul Manley with BioMethane Partners made a pitch to extract the naturally occurring methane gas produced by the landfill and convert it into a fuel source.
That project is still in the works. A proposed contract was turned over to the parish’s environmental engineers to review since there are a lot of moving parts requiring monitoring by the state Department of Environmental Quality, the Police Jury and engineers, Norton said.
Once that’s done, Norton will put it before the Police Jury for a final decision. He hopes Upland Road and BioMethane Partners can discuss their needs and work together.
Police Juror Ernel Jones also asked Sutherlin if there would be any impact to the methane project. Sutherlin said it would not since the Upland Road facility would not be on the landfill site itself – but on adjacent or nearby property.
“There are opportunities to collaborate on this. The same with methane gas,” Sutherlin said.
Sutherlin said he’s been asked why didn’t Upland Road open its own landfill. “We’re not trying to do that,” Sutherlin said, “Plus, DEQ will not permit that. We don’t want to build another landfill.”
He added: “DeSoto should be proud y’all cultivated an asset of economic value.”