SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators issued a warrant Friday for a man believed responsible for the attempted murder of another last weekend.
On Sunday, April 18, just after 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 5100 block of Broadway on reports of a shooting. They located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot injury to the lower body. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded. Crime Scene detectives gathered evidence and digitally documented the scene while violent crimes detectives interviewed witnesses and the victim.
Through their investigation, detectives determined that the victim was in the 5100 block of Broadway Avenue when 24-year-old JaMichael Brown allegedly fired 8-9 shots at him, striking him once.
Detectives believe the encounter stemmed from an ongoing disagreement. On April 23rd, detectives were able to procure a warrant charging Brown with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Bond was set at $200,000.00. He was already wanted on a charge of Auto Theft stemming from a September 2020 incident. Bond was set at $5,000.00 in that matter.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.