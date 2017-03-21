The future of two century-old buildings in downtown Shreveport, across the street from the Caddo Courthouse, is still in limbo.
Shreveport's Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) has been working with the owner of the Rubenstein's and Lanford buildings in hopes of saving the historic structures.
The two buildings housed the old Rubenstein's Department Store that closed in the 1980s.
Liz Swaine of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says it was once a major destination for locals.
"It was a wonderful lovely department store it's a building that's over 100 years old. It's part of all of our history," said Swaine.
Now the roof is caving in causing severe water damage.
According to Swaine, repairing both buildings could cost millions.
Roland Toups, owner of the buildings, says he can't afford it.
"I cannot spend that kind of money and sit back and pray that someone uses it," Toups told HPC members at their meeting on Tuesday.
He says turning the buildings into parking space will guarantee profit.
"Everybody's complaining about the parking downtown--that we need more parking. I'm willing to add more parking," added Toups.
The HPC and the DDA say that plan will not improve the area.
"People don't come downtown to look at a parking garage or look at a parking lot. They come to go to buildings," said Swaine.
HPC Chairman, Slattery Johnson, agrees.
"It would bring down the property values all around it and would be just sort of a scar on the landscape," said Johnson.
Toups said he's willing to sell the buildings to the City of Shreveport for $300 thousand, since he bought the buildings for $125 thousand and says he's already spent $250 thousand for repairs.
Swaine says the City of Shreveport isn't interested.
She explains that roofs are typically the first to give out in most buildings. She says they're meant to hold up for about 20 to 25 years and it's the property owner's responsibility to repair damages as soon as they happen to prevent it from worsening.
City Councilman Jeff Everson says finding a private buyer willing to repair the buildings would be the best solution.
It's just like what's been done successfully with other historic buildings like the Selber Brothers' store and building that houses the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and even the DDA building itself.
The building on 401 Spring Street which has a large hole through the roof, also on the HPC meeting agenda, is now going through the same process.
Swaine says the Rubenstein's and Lanford buildings have a lot of potential.
"It can become apartments, stores, office space, [or] a combination thereof," said Swaine.
The DDA will check with the State Historic Preservation Office to see if the smaller building--suffering from more damage can be partially demolished as part of an overall repair plan without losing eligibility for historic tax credits that could cover up to a quarter of repair costs.
The HPC will take up the issue again on April 18th.