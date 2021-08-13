SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tim James, Inc., an Alabama based infrastructure company, is planning a major investment in the Caddo and Bossier Parish communities.
The company announced Friday its plans to seek approval from the Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury for the construction of a privately funded roadway between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and U.S. Highway 71 in Bossier Parish.
This route will connect two of the fastest growing economic centers in north Louisiana via a toll bridge across the Red River. The company will construct miles of new publicly dedicated infrastructure that will shorten travel times and alleviate traffic woes on each side of the river, according to a news release.
Customers will only pay for use of the toll bridge that connects the two parishes, and will also enjoy stretches of newly constructed, free roadways. This proposal is an alternative route and does not replace any of the free roads and bridges located in Caddo and Bossier Parish, the news release states.
“Our company has identified a growing need for additional connectivity between Bossier and Shreveport. This plan will improve medical response times, reduce strain on existing roadways and bridges, and improve access to the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Our most important outcome is the economic growth of both parishes,” said Tim James. “We will work with all interested stakeholders to deliver the best product possible to the citizens of this community.”
James is no stranger to this type of undertaking. He was the managing partner of the group responsible for the innovation and construction of the Foley Beach Express in Orange Beach, Ala.
Planning and discussions related to this project have been ongoing since 2020. Additional meetings with government officials, interested parties and media partners will continue throughout this process.