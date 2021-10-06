SHREVEPORT, La. – A developer got thumbs up Wednesday on his preliminary plans to turn a vacant school building into a general office space.
Granger Harris told the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission he is under contract with the Caddo Parish School Board to purchase the former Alexander Learning Center property, which takes up a city block bordered by Coty, Lister and Herndon streets and Centenary Boulevard.
The 3.7-acre property was previously approved in 2016 for a similar development. But a different developer did not pursue final site plan within the required two-year window so the preliminary approval is null and void.
Granger said his plans for the land are almost identical with only minor changes to the surrounding property. The building itself will undergo very little change, he said, to preserve its look.
“It’s a very pretty building,” Granger said.
He commended the School Board for keeping up the structure despite some instances of vandalism.
Granger said the building will be converted into inexpensive office space that may be attractive to private counselors, law firms, photographers – “anybody who wants safe office space,” he said.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller spoke in favor of the project, saying she didn’t think the School Board would find a “better developer than this.”
MPC member Bill Robertson said he was interested in the project because of a similar proposal being considered for Arthur Circle Elementary. Robertson, who is also vice president of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association, has expressed interest in seeing the School Board hire consultants to make suggestions on what to do with Arthur Circle and other closed schools in the district.