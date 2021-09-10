Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Friday evening.  This system is moving west toward the Gulf of Mexico.  The hurricane center is giving this disturbance a high chance of developing into a depression or tropical storm by the first of next week.

Monday's Forecast for the Possible Tropical System

The forecast model brings this possible storm into south Texas Monday.

Tuesday's Forecast for the Possible Tropical System

On Tuesday, it's could move up into southeast Texas near Houston.

Wednesday's Forecast for the Possible Tropical System

By the middle of the week, this tropical system could arrive in the ArkLaTex.

This is a preliminary forecast which is subject to change.  Follow the latest developments with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker

