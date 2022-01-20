BATON ROUGE, La. - Operators of the shuttered DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City have been given an extension on their reopening date.
The P2E company that sought but failed to win voter approval to build a casino in Slidell won a bit more time Thursday to decide on what to do with its license for the Bossier City casino by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Under a resolution approved by the gaming control board in Sept. 4, P2E needed to reopen DiamondJacks by Feb. 9 – or forfeit its license – since St. Tammany Parish voters did not approve a referendum.
Gaming control board chair Ronnie Johns presented a resolution giving the casino owners a reopening date of Feb. 25 and require P2E executives to describe, in detail, their plans for the Bossier City property at a Feb. 17 hearing.
The casino closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and then permanently in May 2020 just after Gov. John Bel Edwards authorized casinos to reopen as the initial worst ravages of the coronavirus began to recede. The company raised the hackles of regulators by closing without giving state officials advance notice. Nearly 400 employees lost their jobs. P2E sold off the furniture, linens, silverware, and other hotel items.
Company officials blamed the closure on the coronavirus, but DiamondJacks had been among the state’s worst performing casinos for years under P2E. The company had owned DiamondJacks’ since 2015, buying it out of bankruptcy.
If the state does take back the DiamondJacks license, several casino companies are likely to bid to take it over, including his, said Dan Lee, president and CEO of Full House Resorts, which owns casinos in Mississippi and three other states.
Lee said the gaming control board would then have the opportunity to award the license to the company that makes the best offer in terms of how much it will invest and how many jobs it will create.