FOUKE, Ark. - A mobile home fire near Fouke, Arkansas, claimed the lives of a man and woman Thursday night.
The Miller County fire marshal said the names of the victims will be released once family members are notified.
The fire happened around 11:30 about one mile north Fouke on U.S. Highway 71.
The fire marshal and others were back at the scene Friday to investigating the cause of the fire.
Officials said three people were in the mobile home at the time of the fire and one person made it out safely. It's believed the fire started in the living room.