SHREVEPORT, La. - Dinosaurs are descending upon the ArkLaTex at Jurassic Quest: Out of Extinction.
The event takes place at the Shreveport Convention Center Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
It is said to make you feel like you have been transported back in time.
The exhibit will bring to life 80 life-size dinosaurs in the form of animatronic puppets
The company boasts "the most realistic true-to-life, paleontologist-designed animatronic dinosaurs in North America
Other activities include walking dinosaur rides and animatronic dinosaur rides, fossil digs, paleontology and fossil stations, a science station, a cinema, dinosaur bounce houses and bungee pull, crafts, face painting, green screen photo, dinosaur jeopardy and much more.
There will also be baby dinosaurs that children can pet. The dinosaurs will be handled by Jurassic Quest staff.
Tickets are $20 for children and seniors and $25 for adults. Discounts are available for families of military and law enforcement.
Online ticket purchases will guarantee access to this event. Click here for details: http://jurassicquest.com/shreveport.html