SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport City Council now has a director of council affairs position.
It didn’t come without some discussion and a suggestion to delay the vote for more consideration of the council’s personnel needs. But a motion to delay didn’t get enough support.
Legislation pertaining to other personnel-related items – doing away with the city’s in-house economic development staff and changing the title of chief financial officer back to director of finance – were introduced and will be voted on at upcoming meetings.
Public comments focused on the council affairs director position. Just as she did Monday during the administrative session, Jon Glover today expressed opposition to the new job. She said it made no sense to pay someone to be a go-between between the council and constituents.
Kenny Gordon took the opposite position and said with seven council districts everyone can’t be in all places at all times. He even suggested increasing council pay to move the positions from part-time to fulltime.
Craig Lee said he was in favor of adding support for the council but asked council members to table the vote and take a look at possibly increasing the allocation to $140,000 so that seven part-time positions could be created to help council members field their calls and handle responsibilities on behalf of the city.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said he knew what the position paid when he ran. But what he didn’t know was all of the work that goes on behind the scenes.
Boucher estimates some weeks he puts in 30 hours and others 40 in handling city business. He said he’s fortunate to have the flexibility by owning his own business.
However, he admitted it had become increasingly difficult to keep up with the calls and the follow-through. So, he said, the premise of the new position is not a bad idea, but he wanted more time to evaluate what the existing employees do and possibly look at what other cities do before making a decision.
He said: “The system is broke right now.”
Councilman James Green said the council’s staff will be one short because one of the employees is going back to the city attorney’s office.
“If we need some help, we need some help,” Green said. “It’s not that we’re going to disappear and not answer our calls. … We need some help.:
Councilman Alan Jackson, who proposed the legislation, told Glover in the audience she will still have direct access to him even with the new council affairs director in place.
He explained the new director would report to all seven council members, not just the chairman. Jackson didn’t want to delay the matter, saying, “It’s time to move forward.
Councilman Jim Taliaferro complimented Jackson for taking his idea personally to all council members. He said he struggled with adding another person to an already inflated personnel budget that hasn’t been fully vetted by the new administration.
Taliaferro said he’s like to see a moratorium on personnel until there’s time to discuss with the council clerks their ability to absorb the needed tasks.
The legislation allocates $115,000 for the position, but reflects a base pay of $85,000 plus benefits.