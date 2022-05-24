SHREVEPORT, La. – The tsunami of changes with the city’s swimming pool management appears to have settled back to where it started – with Rock Solid at the helm.
Rock Solid Director Shelley McMillian announced via Facebook Monday night she learned her non-profit organization, which has headed up the summer pool program for the past 13 years, has once again earned the contract.
There’s been no official word so far from the city. Spokeswoman Marquel Sennett told KTBS Tuesday morning she is unable to provide more information at this time.
For those keeping score, two weeks ago McMillian broke the news that her organization lost its contract to an Atlanta, Ga.-based for-profit company called USA Management. The city said the change came about because it had not been abiding by a law requiring competitive bids for services.
USA Management and Rock Solid were the only two companies to submit bids. The city set the contract amount at $125,000.
Three Shreveport SPAR employees formed an evaluation team that reviewed the bids. Two of the three gave Rock Solid noticeably lower scores, thus giving the contract to USA Management.
But days passed with no contract signed. Several council members questioned the city’s procedure. KTBS obtained documents related to the process through a records request.
Former Mayor Cedric Glover also got involved and asked Mayor Adrian Perkins to reconsider the decision to move away from the local organization. He cited the success of the Rock Solid program. Through Project Swim, Rock Solid has given free swimming lessons to 18,000 children at Shreveport’s public pools. That partnership was formed with the Glover administration after the tragic drowning of six children in the Red River in 2010.
Then on Thursday, the city announced via email that USA Management turned down the contract. But the city’s email also pointed out that Rock Solid was not responsive to the bid process, leaving out some information, which disqualified it from consideration. That left the city trying to come up with a solution with less than three weeks before the pools’ scheduled opening date.
McMillian said Friday she would appeal the decision.
“We fought together and we won,” McMillian wrote on her Facebook page Monday night. “Not it’s time to get people certified and give lots of people great jobs!”
McMillian asked anyone who needs a job to contact her at 318-470-8904.
“We will get them certified and put them to work! We won’t just pay them! We will impact them in ways that parents hope we will,” McMillian wrote.