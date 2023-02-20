SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer arrested last week in the shooting death of an unarmed man has been suspended at least twice 20-month career with the department, according to his personnel file.
Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was arrested Thursday for negligent homicide in the Feb. 3 shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, 43. Tyler, who is free on a $25,000 bond, has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Tyler was hired in May 2021. He had no prior law enforcement experience.
Police Chief Wayne Smith indicated in a news conference Thursday that Tyler had some policy violations on his record, one of which where violence was used. He did not offer details.
Tyler’s personnel file reflects at least three disciplinary actions and more than a half-dozen reviews of pursuits in which he was involved. One resulted in a reprimand, and with some of the others he was counseled.
Tyler’s first personnel action was on Dec. 22, 2021. He was placed on department leave with pay. A “personnel action notice” issued on Feb. 13, 2022 indicates he was transferred to a new patrol area and shift.
The document does not indicate what the prompted the disciplinary action.
Another personnel action notice was issued on Sept. 6, 2022, indicating a violation of departmental policy. No other details were on the report.
He received a 15-day suspension without pay on Nov. 22, 2022 in connection with an investigation for a violation of procedures and professionalism.
Tyler received a letter of reprimand on Oct. 18, 2022 involving a vehicle pursuit. He was ordered to take a defensive driving course and ride with the sergeant for one week.
His file indicates vehicle pursuits in which he was involved on March 12, 2022 and March 20, 2022 resulted in no violations.
On March 27, 2022, he was verbally coached for running a stop sign during a pursuit, and on June 24, 2022, a supervisor found a few “technical” violations when Tyler exceeded the speed limit more than 20 mph in a pursuit.
There are other pursuits in which Tyler was commended, such as on March 12, 2022 and on April 15, 2022.
Tyler was verbally counseled for a pursuit for not engaging his siren during a low speed pursuit on July 7, 2022. And on July 29, 2022, he was reminded of the department’s policy on speeding after he drove 114 mph, 102 mph and 132 mph in an attempt to stop a vehicle.
Tyler was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing Feb. 7 on a use of force complaint. Information on the complaint was not provided. The hearing was canceled.