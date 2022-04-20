SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury took less than two hours to convict one of two men accused in the 2019 shooting death of a Shreveport police officer.
The split verdict led to the conviction of Tra'veon Anderson, the estranged boyfriend of Officer Chateri Payne, for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
The second man, Glenn Frierson, accused of also being involved in Payne's death, was acquitted of both charges.
After the trial, District Attorney James E. Stewart said he was satisfied that justice was done.
"We want to thank the jury for its hard work of listening to more than three weeks of taking people out of their personal lives for coming in to listen to this case. The family was very thankful that the jury looked at it and found Mr. Anderson guilty,” said Stewart.
Stewart says that his team was never worried about the outcome, despite working through a lengthy trial.
"Our Constitution has requirements that we have to meet. I think what we do is concentrate on doing our job and not really being worried about what happens,” said Stewart.
Frierson's attorney, Mary Harried, says she wasn't surprised by the verdict.
"I thought from the beginning that there was no evidence that showed he was guilty. I'm very happy for the justice that has been today. This is why I have done this job for 24 years," said Harried.
KTBS asked Stewart if he was disappointed that only one of the defendants was found guilty.
"We're not disappointed. Our job is to present the facts in the best case and let the citizens decide. So, we have two individuals that will serve a life for this horrendous crime," said Stewart.
Despite Frierson's exoneration, he's not a free man. He was convicted in December 2019 on federal gun and drug charges and was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Harried told jurors during the murder trial Frierson was unaware of plans to kill Payne and he did not take part.
Anderson came up with the idea after he became aware that Payne was about to leave him. She lived with Anderson and their young daughter. But her family said the relationship had become toxic and Payne had already found a new place to live.
She was gunned down on the night of Jan. 9, 2019 outside of her patrol unit as she was leaving for work on the night shift.
Another man involved in the murder, Lawrence Pierre II, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 4 and was sentenced to life in prison. Anderson will be sentenced to the same next month.