SHREVEPORT, La- A Caddo Parish jury found Traevon Anderson guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne.
Glen Frierson, another suspect in the case was found not guilty on charges of murder and conspiracy.
KTBS spoke to District Attorney James E. Stewart who said he is satisfied and that justice was done.
"We want to thank the jury for its hard work of listening to more than three weeks of taking people out of their personal lives for coming in to listen to this case. The family was very thankful that the jury looked at it and found Mr. Anderson guilty,” said Stewart.
Stewart says that his team was never worried about the outcome, despite working through a lengthy trial.
"Our Constitution has requirements that we have to meet. I think what we do is concentrate on doing our job and not really being worried about what happens,” said Stewart.
Glen Frierson's attorney, Mary Harried, says she wasn't surprised by the verdict.
"I thought from the beginning that there was no evidence that showed he was guilty. I'm very happy for the justice that has been today. This is why I have done this job for 24 years," said Harried.
KTBS asked Stewart if he was disappointed that only one of the defendants was found guilty.
"We're not disappointed. Our job is to present the facts in the best case and let the citizens decide. So, we have two individuals that will serve a life for this horrendous crime," said Stewart.