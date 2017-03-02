"On one level I'm a little disappointed how long it's taken us to finish those 2011 bond projects. There are some significant projects, and one in particular through the middle of my district, Akard Street, was a key project in that it is 10 to 15 blocks long, so it's significant," said Shreveport City Councilman Oliver Jenkins.
Significant in size and how much it's going to cost to get the job done. The city's plan to repair roads calls for a little over $1.5 million to be spent on Akard Street improvements.
"That program is finally getting underway. So I'm a little disappointed in how long it's taken....can't necessarily blame this administration or the last administration. It's just unfortunate," said Jenkins.
Getting work done in District C is a little more difficult and expensive than in some other districts of the city.
"See, District C has a lot of concrete streets and not near as many asphalt streets as the other districts," said Robert Westerman, Shreveport city engineer.
"Unfortunately, in my district we have a lot of concrete streets, and most of the work has been asphalt to date. I understand that's a cheaper, you can get more done with asphalt then you can with concrete in terms of a cost per foot. But, I'd like to see more of the budget directed specifically at concrete streets," said Jenkins.
Why more concrete in District C?
"Development standards. Over the years a lot of the outlying districts are parish systems that the city incorporated as they annexed and the city limits moved further out," said Westerman.
Another street that in this part of the city that many are familiar with and will get some attention in 2017 is Southern Avenue.
"That is the last remaining collector road in District C that has not been resurfaced," said Westerman.
That's budgeted for about $546,000. A lot of money no doubt, but as we all know the streets of Shreveport are and will continue to be in bad shape overall for the foreseeable future -- a fact that's not lost on Councilman Jenkins.
"You know there's obviously some criticism out there for how long it takes to get streets and how much work still needs to be done. You know we have a limited budget and what I don't get is a list from citizens of city services they want less of. I get a lot of requests for more work, less expenditures and frankly we have to make some tough decisions," said Jenkins.
Some other streets in District C that are slated to get some attention in 2017 are 60th, Holly Street and Thornhill.