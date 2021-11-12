READHIMER, La. -- What Natchitoches Parish sheriff's investigators are calling a "disturbing investigation" has led to the arrest of a Readhimer man on multiple charges, including the sexual abuse of a child.
Kenny James Len Choate, 37, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature, possession of methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony and cruelty to animals. His bond is set at $1 million.
The investigation began Sunday night when the mother of a young child called the sheriff's office from the Orange, Texas, Police Department to report allegations of sexual abuse involving her daughter. She said it happened when her daughter, who is younger than 14, visited her father's home in north Natchitoches Parish.
Both departments began an investigation. Orange police accompanied the child and her mother to a Beaumont, Texas, hospital for an examination and collection of evidence.
Then on Monday, the mother and daughter met with NPSO detectives. The child was interviewed at the Rapides Children's Advocacy Center in Alexandria.
The findings and facts in those interviews are case sensitive and will not be released but can be summarized as "very disturbing," Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a news release Friday.
Detectives learned the alleged sexual abuse has happened over an eight-year period. They got an arrest warrant and picked up Choate at his home in the 100 block of Strange Road.
During a search of the property, detectives seized several firearms, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.