SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 has made 2020 a year unlike any other and it's taking a major toll on millions of marriages across the nation.
"You almost feel and put them in a category as if they're your enemy rather than your friend or your family and, in doing so, when you sort of view the other person as an enemy you tend to engage in a fight," said Dr. K. Luan Phan, a psychiatrist from Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.
"It's just added a level of stress that no one was prepared for. All of a sudden it was OK, change and be ready, but nobody was ready," said Brittany Scott, a professional counselor with the YWCA in Shreveport. "There's a lot of stressors on everybody."
Studies show the southern part of the nation has been impacted particularly hard when it comes to rising amount of couples filing for divorce.
According to LegalTemplates.net, a company that provides legal data pertaining to national and regional divorce rates, the South leads the nation in the number of divorces filed during since the COVID-19 pandemic started early in 2020.
Three states in the ArkLaTex were in the top five -- Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
"It's just being in the house. You're not getting that daily interaction with a coworker, talking to someone in a coffee shop or just some of the daily stuff that we have grown accustomed to. It's kind of been ripped away all of a sudden," said Brittany Scott.
Another concerning topic is who is getting divorced. According to LegalTemplates.net, 45% of couple filing for divorce in the last year have children under the age of 18, which is a 5% increase from 2019.
"When you add that extra layer on of additional stress, such as economic stress, depression, isolation, you just add more and more stress and sometimes trauma, all of that begins to create life difficulties that can sometimes seem insurmountable," said Rachael Scott, YWCA director.
With no official end in sight when it comes to dealing with the pandemic pressure, one of the best things you and your significant other is to ask for help or counseling.
"I would encourage people to try and reach out and make that connection with others. We and many others are here for them, especially during these difficult times," said Rachael Scott.