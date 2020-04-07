BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana drivers who need their license renewed can do so through LA Wallet.
The service is made available because the state's motor vehicle offices are closed across the state during the COVID-19 emergency. Envoc, the developers of LA Wallet, are allowing the download of the app free of charge to Louisiana residents.
The app is available on Apple and Android devices by searching LA Wallet. Current users of LA Wallet will need to update their app to the newest version through the app store.
Louisiana is the first state to implement a digital driver’s license and ID, but is also the first state in the U.S. to offer renewal of driver’s licenses and IDs through LA Wallet.
“We are very excited for Louisiana residents to have another option to renew their driver licenses and identification cards,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said in a news release.
The in-app renewals operate like current online renewal options, but in addition to receiving physical credentials by mail, users will receive an updated LA Wallet digital license/ID within 24 hours of renewal.
An instructional video on using LA Wallet’s new functionality, and other help information such as password resets, can be found by visiting LAWallet.com.