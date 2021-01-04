SHREVEPORT, La. -- As COVID case counts grow, medical experts continue to learn more about the damage the virus can cause. Among COVID-19’s vicious bag of tricks is its ability to cause blood clots.
Blood clots can block blood flow in a vein or artery, which deprives tissues of oxygen.
Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious diseases and pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport, said the clots can come in different forms.
“We know that COVID can cause what we call, you know, sort of micro clots, small little clots in the kidney and the liver and the brain and the lungs. But it can also generate that propensity to large clots in a blood vessel that causes, literally, what is effectively a stroke,” he explained.
According to Vanchiere, blood clots are typically the result of an overreaction of the immune response in a COVID-19 patient.
“We know that part of why this virus is so problematic for a lot of people is that when it kicks off an immune response, part of the overreaction of the immune response is that it turns on a propensity to clot,” Vanchiere said. “And so, for instance, in hospitalized patients, and even in nursing home patients, in some situations, we're using blood thinners as part of the treatment for COVID.”
Like with other symptoms of COVID-19, not all patients develop blood clots. But those who do can be any age and have no underlying health conditions. Blood clots can cause problems ranging from mild to life threatening.