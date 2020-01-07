BOSSIER CITY/SHREVEPORT, La. - Pharmacies are coming up short when it comes to prescription pain killers.
Some doctors and pharmacists are seeing a shortage and the main concern is the opioid crisis.
Getting medicine to fight pain is starting to get difficult for some patients according to pain specialist Dr. John Noles in Bossier City.
He says the Drug Enforcement Association is starting to limit how much pharmaceutical companies can manufacture and distribute. He says prescribing opioids is his last option for his patients. He usually goes a non-narcotics route or use a form of therapy. But when he has to write prescriptions, he says his patients sometimes have to go to a different pharmacy because the one they usually go to will be out of that medicine.
He says it could be a solution to the crisis, but it also could be a growing problem for people who really need that medicine.
"I think it's one of the solutions, but we've got to be very careful and not over shoot and decrease the supply to the point where patients who have chronic pain conditions and even acute pain conditions can't find the medications that they need to get treated," Noles said.
Noles says there's has not been a situation where his patients could not get their medicine. Which is probably why Dr. James Patterson at LSU Health Shreveport says it's not a huge problem here.
The medical school recently opened the Louisiana Addiction Research Center.
Patterson, who is a director of LARC, says the center could possibly alleviate drug abuse and the drug shortage.
"One of the things that LARC is going to be focused on is helping to try and look at alternative means of treating pain," Patterson said. "So that we can get people off the opioids so that they don't get addicted."
Patterson says despite the slight shortage, it has not affected their ability to care for patients.
According to a Pharmacy Times article, last year 90 percent of hospitals reported at least one drug shortage that negatively affected patient safety.
Nick Goeders, also a director of LARC says while the battle to fight opioid abuse is ongoing, needing-patients should try to find a substitute if their medicine isn't available.
"I think that there are alternatives that they can find," Goeders said. "If one drug isn't available, if Percocet isn't available, there may be an alternative that will work just as well that is more readily available. So they need to ask their doctors for alternatives rather than asking for a specific drug."
Goeders says just because it has a different name, it may still be effective.
Last year, the DEA suggested reducing the production of five schedule II opioids including Fentanyl, Hydrocodone, and Oxymorphone.