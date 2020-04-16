SHREVEPORT, La. - After weeks of social distancing everyone is wondering when will things go back to normal, and what will that look like.
Dr. Steven Bailey, Chief of Medicine from Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, said it's important to find out who does and doesn't have potential immunity to this virus, and who may or may not have the virus. In order to do that, more testing is needed.
Nasal swab tests tell doctors if patients have the virus, and antibody tests, blood tests, are done to see if patients have immunity to the virus. Both of those tests are becoming more available to the area, but everyone can't be tested at this time.
Bailey said until those tests are readily available, it will be tough to determine who should and shouldn't be out and about.
Bailey said they will work with businesses on forming plans for reopening, and keeping their employees safe.
"I think our guidelines are will be an extension of what we've been doing. I think we'll see, you know, changes in how people do work, I think there are some folks who probably are working from home and are okay with that. And they may continue doing that," Bailey said.
Hey also believes work shifts could be staggered in the future. For example, you may not see places open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That's something being considered in the medical field as well. Bailey said that could give patients more access to doctors and continue practicing social distancing.