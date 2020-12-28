VILLE PLATTE, La. - Doctor and former state senator Adam "John" Tassin, Jr., MD, died this week from complications of COVID-19.
State Senate President Page Cortez released a statement Saturday and said Tassin's death "after a long battle with COVID-19, is truly a loss for our state."
Tassin was a member of the State Senate from 1972-1976, and "worked tirelessly to better the lives of his fellow Louisianians" through his work in the senate and his family practice, Cortez commented.
According to his obituary, Tassin graduated from medical school at LSU Medical Center in 1969 at the age of 25, then moved to Ville Platte and started his family practice. While in practice, he considered himself a "walk-in clinic" and accepted everyone who walked into his clinic for treatment.
He is survived by his wife, children and stepchildren, eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in Ville Platte on December 28, 2020.