SHREVEPORT, La. — The family of a Shreveport doctor on the front lines of the coronavirus battle has filed a restraining order against a neighbor who has reportedly taken issue with the RV parked in the doctor’s driveway.
Dr. Jay Aro, a resident at Ochsner LSU Health who works in the emergency room, moved into the RV in early April to keep his wife and two young children safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Bill Young, who lives in the Shreveport area, lent his RV to Aro as part of the RV’s 4 MD’s program, a Facebook group designed to match front line workers and first responders with people willing to lend them an RV.
“The RV is allowing my children to still have time with their father. It’s just going to look different during this time, and it’s allowing me, as a wife, to support my husband as he goes to the front lines,” Aro’s wife, Ann Aro, told KTBS the day after the RV arrived at the family’s home.
Since Aro began living in the RV, his wife said police have been called to their home five times.
According to the family, those calls were all placed by the same neighbor. No law enforcement action has been taken against the Aros.
The Aros filed a protective order against the neighbor this week, accusing her of harassment, spraying Aro with a hose with a lawn chemical attachment and shouting racial slurs and profanities at the him, among other things that led Judge Ramon Lafitte to determine the neighbor a credible threat to the family and sign off on the order.
A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for May 14 in Caddo Parish District Court.
The Metropolitan Planning Commission was informed of the conflict Monday.
MPC executive director Alan Clarke said while Aro is violating a city ordinance prohibiting living in an RV in a residential neighborhood, Clarke is working with the Shreveport city attorney to come up with a solution to allow the doctor to remain where he is without penalty.
“We are just looking at how we can be — for lack of a better term — compassionate and understanding with the desires of the doctor that's on the front line on a daily basis addressing the issue that's affecting us all in Caddo parish and the city,” Clarke said.
While Clarke acknowledged that his agency is tasked with enforcing zoning laws, “When you're dealing with a parent that does not want to infect their children or their wife, I think that requires, to a degree, some compassion.”
Clarke said the matter may have been less complicated had the Aros contacted the city before bringing the RV to their property, however there are currently no plans to take action against the family.
Ann Aro told KTBS Tuesday that her family is grateful for the community’s support, and taking joy in being near one another during an otherwise stressful time.