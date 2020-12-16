SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU Health Shreveport, as a participant in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials, continues to work with its partners in gathering data on how it affects those who receive it.
Now that the vaccine is being widely distributed to frontline healthcare workers, the teams are finding no surprises so far, according to Dr. John Vanchiere, a leader investigator for the study who is also professor of infectious disease and pediatrics at LSUHSC.
Vanchiere said around one-third of those who have received the vaccine have experienced mild to moderate symptoms including headaches and fatigue.
“A smaller number, maybe around 10%, develop low grade fever, and some joint aches, muscle aches, that kind of thing,” he said. “So we've known that profile and the now big publication of that data within the past week, confirmed in a larger population, that we're not seeing any unusual or unexpected events. So that's good.”
Vanchiere said while not all people experience these symptoms, they are not troublesome. They are a sign that the immune system is reacting positively to the vaccine.
Symptoms usually only last around 24-36 hours. Vanchiere also says if someone has these symptoms, he or she can take Tylenol or ibuprofen to relieve them.
It is too early to tell how long the vaccine will provide immunity from COVID-19 because the first doses were given to patients in the trial only a few months ago in August. What is known for sure is the vaccine provides much higher antibody production than actually having the virus.
“If you think about natural infection immunity, you know, antibody levels, or whatever, call it a 10. Well, the vaccine makes antibody levels 10 to maybe even 50 times higher than that,” said Vanchiere. “So, if you've got natural infection and vaccine antibodies, and they're decaying at the same rate, what you see is that, obviously, the vaccine is going to last longer than natural infection.”
So, if someone has had COVID-19, it is recommended they still get the vaccine, when one comes available to them, Vanchiere said. As far as how long that immunity will last, it remains to be seen.
“You're still recommended to get vaccine, because we want that higher antibody tier, higher level to protect longer,” Vanchiere said. “But the exact timing of when we need a booster? Those questions have not been settled yet, and won't be for at least another, you know, six months to a year.”
Vanchiere says it will take that long to find out how long the antibodies stay in the system to provide protection from the virus.