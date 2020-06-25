SHREVEPORT, La. -- Any type of surgery is a big concern. For diabetics, eye surgery to remove a cataract is no different.
It's not so much the removal of the cataract, but other underlying conditions.
“The issue is with the retina,” said Dr. Christopher Shelby with Willis Knighton Eye Clinic. There could be swelling and redness, “which could make vision even worse because there's going to be blood vessels can get damaged they can cause bleeding and scarring in the back of the eye."
And that can lead to further visual damage.
“If someone already has macular edema swelling in the retina and it's a result of diabetes, cataract surgery can certainly make that a little bit worse,” said Dr. Wyche Coleman, also with Willis Knighton Eye Clinic.
The doctors take extra preoperative steps with a diabetic.
“One of the things that we do for diabetics as a standard in most people is we put them on a drop preoperatively,” said Coleman.
After all, the goal is to improve vision, he said.
“Sometimes we'll send the patient to a retinal specialist to treat that type of swelling prior to cataract surgery to try to decrease the risk that we're going to make it worse and make sure that it gets better afterwards," Coleman said.