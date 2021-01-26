SHREVEPORT, La. -- Early this month, actress Tanya Roberts died at age 65 from sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection, or UTI. Best known for her work in the James Bond movie, “A View to a Kill,” and for TV shows like “Charlie’s Angels” and “That 70s Show,” Roberts had a UTI that spread to her kidneys and gall bladder, according to those close to her.
A UTI is a bacterial infection in any part of the urinary system, which includes the bladder, urethra, kidneys and ureters. According to the Urology Care Foundation, UTIs are the second most common type of infection in U.S. and are the reason for more than 8 million visits to the doctor each year. So how could one become dangerous?
Typically, UTIs are in the lower urinary tract – in the bladder or urethra -- and can be treated with a round of antibiotics. But if the infection moves up into the upper tract, meaning the kidneys and ureters, which are the tubes that carry the urine from the kidneys to the bladder, it can become more serious.
According to Dr. Nazih Paul Khater, assistant professor of urology who specializes in robotic urologic surgery and endourology at LSU Health Shreveport, any kind of urinary tract blockage can wreak havoc. Especially when the urinary tract cannot flush out bacteria.
“If you have an obstruction in the kidney and the tubes that drain the urine from the kidney to the bladder, the ureter, and you have an obstructing stone, let's say, or any other chronic anomalies, that makes this return very narrow, one bacteria can go up, and then it will be beyond the stone and be trapped between the kidney and the kidney stone, or between the stone and the ureter. And this is where it can develop. So we always say urine stagnation is a recipe for disaster,” Khater said.
And when a UTI goes untreated, especially if it has reached the kidneys, the bacteria causing the infection can move into the blood stream—which is called bacteremia – and things can go downhill fast.
“If you have an ongoing UTI, one bacteria can go into the bloodstream, and this is how it starts from bacteremia to a chain, a cascade of reactions in the body. Sometimes the body can react in a very hard way and you have this systemic inflammatory response. And then you have the sepsis,” said Khater.
Sepsis can result in organ failure, and possibly death. The bottom line is that urinary tract infections should be treated quickly.