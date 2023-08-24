SHREVEPORT, La.-- Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. The risk increases as a person ages and is most common after age 50.
Doctors talked about advanced treatment options on Healthline 3 Thursday, including hormone therapy and radiation.
Willis-Knighton Health System has a special type of radiation that uses protons instead of photons. The advantage is that it keeps down the side effects.
"Willis Knighton was the first place in the world to get a single room community based proton therapy unit," said Willis Knighton radiation oncologist Sanford Katz. "It is very specific in that it only goes so deep and
it doesn't deliver radiation on the way in very much and it doesn't deliver any radiation on the way out."
Anyone concerned about the risk of prostate cancer should talk with a doctor.