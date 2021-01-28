SHREVEPORT, La. -- As of Thursday, about 40,000 people in northwest Louisiana have received their first shots of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Dr. Joseph Vanchiere, an infectious disease pediatrician with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport While that includes 37% of people in the Louisiana the area over the age of 70, only 11% of minorities have received their first doses. Doctors, state lawmakers and Shreveport city leaders are working to correct the imbalance.
"This virus doesn't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat, Black or white, gentile or Jew, it will kill you," said La. State Sen. Gregory Tarver at a press conference Thursday afternoon. "Everybody needs to get the shot."
The effort is part of the partnership between LSU Health Shreveport's Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) and Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System. The partnership is responsible for giving out 3% of all of the vaccines in Louisiana to date, according to Dr. G. E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport. Now they want to make sure no one is overlooked regardless of the color of their skin or whether they have the latest cellphone.
"We need to make sure there's a distribution plan that will not leave anyone out," said La. State Rep. Sam Jenkins.
Even for many who are eligible, access to the COVID-19 vaccine has been difficult for elderly members of the African American and minority communities.
"Part of the access is transportation," said Dr. Ghali. "Part of the access is having a smartphone or a computer. Some folks just don't have all that."
As a result, pre-registrations were not required for Thursday's vaccines at the Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport, where roughly 300 people showed up, including some in walkers.
"It was an honor to be able to provide the vaccines and get the shots and arms," said Dr. Steen Trawick, the CEO of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System. "That's the only thing that's going to make a difference here."
"We know within our community what this pandemic has brought out and shown the inequities that we have," said Shreveport city council member Tabatha Taylor. "Our next step will be looking for those who are homebound and how we actually get to those individuals who have disabilities that may not have transportation."
Another hurdle is the long, ugly history of using African Americans as medical test subjects, most notably the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.
"All these things build up," said Dr. Ghali. "They lead to these barriers in the fears in the minority population, particularly the African American population for accessing these services."
While hesitancy about the vaccine is declining across most demographics, the doctors have a message for anyone who reluctant to get the shots.
"These vaccines are safe, they're appropriate, they've been tested. We ourselves have gotten them," said Dr. Ghali. "If you don't do it for yourself, do it for your family. Do it for your grandparents, do it for society. The quicker that everyone gets vaccinated, the quicker we'll be able to get back to not having to wear a mask anymore."
People who went through the line Thursday are already set up for their second appointments in three weeks.
The CEVT announced additional first dose availabilities for Monday, Feb. 1, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 3 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. Pre-registration is encouraged to keep the line moving but is not required. Click here to pre-register.
Now that it's been 21 days since many of the first vaccines were given at the state fairgrounds, second doses will be available between Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4 also between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. Only people who received their first shots of the vaccine at the State Fair Grounds between Jan. 12-14 will be able to get their second dose.